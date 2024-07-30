Great Swiss Mountain Dog
Originally used as guard and draft dogs, nowadays Great Swiss Mountain Dog are also valued companions, protectors and family members.
About the Great Swiss Mountain Dog
These robust dogs are solidly built and muscular, but in spite of their impressive stature, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are active animals with remarkable staying power.
Self-assured, even-tempered, alert, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are good-natured and very affectionate around people they know. They are also very confident around strangers.
Breed specifics
Country: Switzerland
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years
Agile / Confident / Alert / Loving / Loyal
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
Needs little training
