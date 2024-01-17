Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
About the Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
Spirited and game, good tempered, very affectionate and loyal, very intelligent, Wheatens are great friends and wonderful defenders, without a drop of aggression. Wheatens most likely belong to the oldest of the four Irish terrier breeds. They can be traced back at least two centuries, based on texts that mention “soft-haired” dogs.
The breed has gradually gained in popularity since then and is now spread throughout the world, although the overall population is fairly low. These hardy, active, short-coupled dogs are well built to the extent that they give the impression of possessing strength.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Loving / Loyal / Intelligent / Protective
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page