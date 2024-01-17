Irish Terrier
About the Irish Terrier
Endurance is an essential quality, alongside power. The Irish Terrier is rather elegant and sleek, suggesting swiftness of movement. These are hard workers that can do most anything asked of them: they excel as farm dogs, companions, guard dogs, gun dogs.
The Irish Terrier’s reputation as a brawler is undeserved. While these dogs can be fierce when needed, they are easy to train and gentle companions, warranting an early description as “a poor man’s sentinel, the farmer’s friend and gentleman’s favourite”.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Intelligent / Confident / Lively / Playful / Loyal / Even-tempered / Loving
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs little training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page