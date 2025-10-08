All you need to know about the breed



There is so much to say about the lovely Leonberger dog: Bred to be guardians, they are homebodies, family oriented, lovers of swimming (!), and long walks. A better mix of canine characteristics could hardly be found. So protective is their nature too at times that the Leonberger will routinely walk the house to ensure everyone is safe and sound and all is right on the homefront.

This giant breed can be compared to others of their girth, with their large limbs and hulking body as well as long luscious fur. What makes the Leonberger stand out? The lion-esque mane that rings their face, a super physical aspect that, along with their kind eyes, charms all who cross their path. They tend to keep to themselves – they are fairly quiet – but despite their gentleness and docility, the Leonberger has a deep bark, which, along with one glance at their size, will keep any would-be intruders at bay.

The Leonberger breed doesn’t reach full maturity until they are three years of age. This is typically a very robust dog but care should be taken to ensure they are kept as healthy as possible given their size; put otherwise, they are a lot of dog to tend to! Two things the Leonberger definitely needs: Attention and tenderness, which they will gladly return in spades.