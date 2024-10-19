Pont-Audemer Spaniel
Pont-Audemer Spaniels are solidly built, brave dogs that excel in the water, even when it is deep.
About the Pont-Audemer Spaniel
Unfortunately, that has not stopped it from being fairly rare, like one of its ancestors, the Irish Water Spaniel. Recently this breed has been facing extinction.
Affectionate, gentle and patient with children and other animals, as well as skilled hunters these dogs have made a name for themselves as loving and playful family pets.
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Loving / Gentle / Resilient
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
