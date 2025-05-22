Their impressive size could make anyone think twice before approaching. But while the Saint Bernard may be all bulk on the outside, they’re all sweetness on the inside. The mellow, naturally friendly Saint Bernard originated in Switzerland where, for centuries, they worked as search and rescue dogs. Now retired from their illustrious careers as lifesavers, Saint Bernards are appreciated for their kind-hearted disposition and adaptability to urban life. If size and shedding aren’t issues, the Saint Bernard can make a wonderful addition to any family.

Official name: Saint Bernard

Other names: St.Bernhardshund, Bernhardiner

Origins: Switzerland