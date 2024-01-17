All you need to know about the breed



One of the most popular breeds of terrier, West Highland Whites have bags of personality. Sociable, friendly and smart, they definitely have a mind of their own. This can make training a Westie a little more challenging, but with patience – and a few healthy treats – they’ll get there.

Generally, though, these diminutive dogs adapt well to most domestic set-ups. Growing to a maximum height of around 28cm (11 inches), Westies will do fine in an apartment situation, as long as they have a decent amount of exercise every day. Just one thing to bear in mind is that they can occasionally react with a snap if feeling threatened, so it’s best to keep them supervised with small children.

Originating in the Scottish Highlands, where they were bred to hunt rats and foxes, West Highland White Terriers still retain something of that instinct today. As such, they are the first to chase other animals or humans, and always enjoy a good game in the garden. Westies also thrive on exploring, digging and sniffing things out – whether you’d like them to or not.

Surprisingly strong for their small size, West Highland White Terriers are made of pretty stern stuff. A fairly healthy and robust breed of dog, they have a good lifespan too. In fact, Westies can easily live well into their teens.

Their distinctive white double-coat is actually quite coarse, to protect them from the elements, and they move faster than you might think. Their dark brown eyes are usually bright and alert, and their pricked ears are constantly listening out for the slightest sound.

Quite protective when they are on their own territory, the West Highland White Terrier is also quick to bark at any approaching strangers. This means they make a good guard dog – though are less suited to environments where noise might be an issue. Other than that, however, these lively little terriers will make a terrific addition to any household.