Dental care for dogs

Bacteria naturally settles on your dog’s teeth throughout the day, clinging to plaque before turning into tartar and if left untouched, could eventually lead to gum disease. Our kibbles have an advanced texture technology that helps maintain your dog’s oral hygiene while they’re chewing. The kibbles scrape the teeth as your dog bites down, so every mouthful rubs the surface with a brushing effect. These nutritious kibbles are also enhanced with a binding agent that bonds to the calcium in your dog’s mouth and helps to reduce tartar forming.