PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Babydog Milk is formulated to be as close as possible to maternal milk, with high energy and protein levels to help support your puppy's steady, harmonious growth in its early weeks. This product is suitable for first age puppies from birth to weaning. ROYAL CANINÂ® Babydog Milk is an exclusive, instant formula that dissolves completely, leaving no sediment. Your puppy's intestinal flora gradually develops over several weeks, so a diet that helps to support a healthy digestive environment is key. This formula contains a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk and is composed of carefully selected, ultra-digestible proteins and prebiotics to support your puppy's digestive health. To further support healthy digestion, ROYAL CANINÂ® Babydog Milk does not contain starch, as puppies are not able to digest it. After birth, your puppy's nervous system and natural defences continue to develop. ROYAL CANINÂ® Babydog Milk is enriched with DHA (an essential Omega-3 fatty acid) that is naturally present in maternal milk and helps to support your puppy's cognitive development. It is recommended that you refer to the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your puppy gets the appropriate volume for optimal support. All our products undergo extensive quality checks to ensure that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Babydog Milk, it's getting complete and balanced nutrition to support a healthy start to life.

