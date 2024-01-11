PRODUCT DETAILS

Beagles are cheerful and intelligent dogs that are easy to live with. For your adult Beagle, nutrition is an important part of maintaining optimal health - that's why the food you choose for your dog is important. Suitable for Beagles over 12 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Beagle Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. As with many breeds of working origin which have now become popular pets, the Beagle is known for its good appetite and tendency for excess weight gain. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Beagle Adult helps maintain the Beagle's ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content. It also contains a combination of fibres that give your Beagle a more full feeling and helps to support healthy digestion and regulated stool production. Additionally, ROYAL CANINÂ® Beagle Adult's kibble has an exclusive shape that's tailor-made for the Beagle breed to help reduce the rate of over-zealous food intake, whilst also encouraging chewing for better digestion. The adult Beagle is a solid, strong and athletic dog whose short, shiny coat emphasises its muscles and underlying strength. Its natural enthusiasm for taking part in everything in the household, particularly physical exercise and outdoor activities, means that the Beagle is a very active dog. The health of its bone structure and joints may be supported with a diet that provides the appropriate set of adapted nutrients. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Beagle Adult contains a specific formula - enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA & DHA - to help support and maintain the health of your Beagle's bones and joints. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Beagle Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more