PRODUCT DETAILS

For your Boxer puppy, growth is an important stage. That's why it's essential to feed your puppy nutrients that help to support optimal health. Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Boxer Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Boxer in mind. During the key growth period, your puppy is experiencing new discoveries and physical changes. Its immune system is also developing gradually. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Boxer Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - that help to support your puppy's natural defences as it grows. The Boxer breed typically has powerful muscles and supple joints. ROYAL CANINÂ® Boxer Puppy formula contains an adapted protein content to help support your puppy's muscle mass development. It also contains L-Carnitine - this nutrient helps to transport fatty acids and stimulate energy production. ROYAL CANINÂ® Boxer Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein. These were specially selected because of their high digestibility. In addition, it includes prebiotics that help to support good digestive health and a healthy balance of intestinal flora - this ultimately contributes to good stool quality. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Boxer Puppy is tailor-made. The Boxer breed has particularly short and narrow jaws. The specific formation of its teeth can make it difficult for it to pick up its food and chew it thoroughly. That's why this kibble is exclusively designed and adapted to the shape of your puppy's jaws, to make it easier for it to grasp and to encourage chewing before swallowing. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Boxer Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

