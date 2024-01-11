PRODUCT DETAILS

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are happy and intelligent dogs that catch the eye with their distinctive domed head and large ears. Typically reserved, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed is very gentle and affectionate. Because each breed has different needs, it's important to ensure that your dog's diet contains nutrients that will support optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Adult contains nutrients that help support healthy cardiac function - such as an adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-Carnitine and antioxidants. For an ideal body weight, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed should benefit from plenty of exercise and careful management of its daily intake of food. The combination of these 2 factors is key. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult is specifically designed with precise levels of nutrients to help your dog maintain an optimum weight. Beneath the long, soft and silky coat lies a skin which is sensitive, meaning it needs to be sufficiently cared for. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult helps provide nutrients that support a healthy skin and coat. These nutrients include a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA, as well as borage oil. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a moderately brachycephalic breed - meaning a kibble adapted to their facial type will enable them to chew and crunch it effectively. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult contains kibble that's exclusively designed to make it easier for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to pick up - while the palatability of the kibble will encourage your dog to readily chew and consume. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

