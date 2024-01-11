PRODUCT DETAILS

Growth is an essential stage in your King Charles Cavalier puppy's life. It's the time of physical changes, new discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. That's why it's important to select a food that provides your dog with nutrients that support optimal health. Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants - including the essential vitamin E - that helps to support your puppy's natural defences as its immune system develops. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), as well as an adapted content of minerals, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains all the nutrients necessary to help support healthy cardiac function. This includes taurine - an amino acid that supports the heart's muscle function, and L-Carnitine - which converts fatty acids into energy. This formula contains a specific combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P) specifically selected for its high digestibility. It also includes prebiotics that help to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora, this in turn contributes to good stool quality. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains exclusive, tailor-made kibble. The exclusive formula contains calcium chelator which helps to reduce the likelihood of tartar formation on your dog's teeth and gums. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Cavalier King Charles Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

