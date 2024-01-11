PRODUCT DETAILS

When it comes to supporting your adult Chihuahua's health, nutrition is a very important factor to consider. Giving your dog a complete and balanced diet full of nutrients that help to support optimal health is key. Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. It's not unusual for small breed dogs like the Chihuahua to have a fussy appetite. If your dog has been known to display signs of fussiness when it comes to mealtimes, rest assured that this formula takes that into account. ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: - Specially adapted kibble size and shape - An exclusive formulation of nutrients - The usage of selected flavours The size and shape of the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Chihuahua breed by taking into account their miniature jaws. This kibble is easy for your dog to pick up and chew without any difficulty. What's more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog's digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool - and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua's dental health, ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

