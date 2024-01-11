PRODUCT DETAILS

Although the Chihuahua is the world's smallest breed of dog, they tend to have a hyperactive temperament and high energy levels - which means their diet ideally needs a high enough protein and energy content to help replace the energy that your lively little dog expends. Suitable for Chihuahuas up to 8 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young dog in mind. Growth is an essential stage in your puppy's life - it's the time of important physical changes and new discoveries. During this key period, your puppy's immune system is developing gradually. ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) that helps to support your puppy's natural defences while they're still developing. The exclusive, tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Puppy is specially adapted to the Chihuahua puppy's very small jaw - making it easy for your puppy to pick up and chew. Additionally, the adapted kibble size and shape, as well as the exclusive formulation and selected flavours, all contribute to the high palatability level of this food - meaning it satisfies the appetite of even the fussiest of Chihuahuas! What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Puppy's formula contains a variety of beneficial nutrients that help to support and maintain your puppy's digestive health. These carefully balanced nutrients not only help to reduce the volume of your dog's faecal matter, but also the smell of it! At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Chihuahua Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

