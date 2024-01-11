Coat Care Loaf

Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs with dull and rough hair.

Healthy & shiny coat

Precisely balanced nutritional formula which support a full & rich hair growth for coat vigor and shine.

For dogs with dull and rough hair

Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows he’s well-nourished and in great health. Nourish his beautiful coat from the inside out.

Canine Care Nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Coat Care Loaf is formulated exclusively to support your dogâ€™s skin and coat health. Suitable for adult dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds, this nutritionally complete formula is specially tailored to help soothe and nourish your dogâ€™s sensitive skin while also enriching the vitality of your dogâ€™s coat. Â· Complete and balanced nutrition Â· Supports a shiny and healthy coat Â· Proven results Â· Enriched with supportive fatty acids This wet food product is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your dog enjoys a blend of wet and dry food, we advise checking the on-pack feeding guidelines first to ensure accurate amounts of each.

