Coat Care Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs with dull and rough hair.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Healthy & shiny coat
Precisely balanced nutritional formula which support a full & rich hair growth for coat vigor and shine.
For dogs with dull and rough hair
Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows he’s well-nourished and in great health. Nourish his beautiful coat from the inside out.
Canine Care Nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
|Weight
|Pouches
|2kg
|2
|4kg
|3 + 1/2
|10kg
|7
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Coat Care Loaf is formulated exclusively to support your dogâ€™s skin and coat health. Suitable for adult dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds, this nutritionally complete formula is specially tailored to help soothe and nourish your dogâ€™s sensitive skin while also enriching the vitality of your dogâ€™s coat. Â· Complete and balanced nutrition Â· Supports a shiny and healthy coat Â· Proven results Â· Enriched with supportive fatty acids This wet food product is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your dog enjoys a blend of wet and dry food, we advise checking the on-pack feeding guidelines first to ensure accurate amounts of each.