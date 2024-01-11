PRODUCT DETAILS

For your adult Cocker, nutrition is a vital part of health maintenance. That's why it's important to ensure that your dog's diet is complete and balanced, to help support optimal health. Suitable for Cocker Spaniels over 12 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cocker Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your dog in mind. To help maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat, ROYAL CANINÂ® Cocker Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to support the skin's barrier role. Enriched with borage oil, vitamin A, and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), this formula helps to keep your dog's skin nourished for optimal health. The health of your dog's skin directly impacts the health of its coat, which is why it's important to ensure that your dog's diet contains nutrients that help to soothe the skin. The Cocker Spaniel breed has a tendency to willingly exceed its daily intake allowance if given the chance. That's why it's important to help your dog manage its weight and body type. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cocker Adult features an optimal formulation, including controlled fat contents, in order to allow a limited energy intake on a daily basis. ROYAL CANINÂ® Cocker Adult's exclusive formula also helps to support your dog's cardiac health, thanks to a specific combination of nutrients that contribute to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle. What's more, the shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Cocker Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Cocker Spaniel breed. This formula contains calcium chelators, which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar - ultimately supporting your dog's dental hygiene. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Cocker Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

