PRODUCT DETAILS

The Dachshund is a friendly, intelligent and loyal breed that is widely renowned as the ideal family dog. Because each breed has different needs, it's important to select a food product that contains nutrients to support optimal health. Suitable for Dachshunds over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Dachshund Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help maintain its good health and wellbeing. These low-lying dogs have long bodies that remain highly compact and muscular. They typically carry their heads very boldly, usually with an expression of alertness. Despite their short legs, Dachshunds are very active and agile. That's why adult Dachshunds need a diet that provides the nutrients required to meet their energy needs, in order to help maintain healthy levels of activity. ROYAL CANINÂ® Dachshund Adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund's bones and joints, thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps your dog maintain good muscle tone and an ideal weight. ROYAL CANINÂ® Dachshund Adult also helps to reduce the smell and volume of your dog's faecal matter. The unique kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Dachshund Adult is tailor-made to help reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Dachshund Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Dachshund Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

