Adult Digestion Supplement 160g

PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for adult dogs, ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chews are formulated by veterinarians and approved by dogs. These supplements feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chew supplements are designed to support your dog’s digestive health by including prebiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, and beta-glucans (postbiotics) that support healthy digestion and stool quality. When tested, 84% of owners reported satisfaction with ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chews after just 2 weeks of use.* Our chewable supplements are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day. *Royal Canin internal study conducted in 109 dogs with mild and occasional digestive sensitivities
BENEFITS
FOP claim 1
Supports digestive health and balanced gut microbiota
FOP claim 2
Prebiotics + postbiotics
FOP claim 3
84% of owners are satisfied*
FOP claim 4
SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN INGREDIENTS
Satisfaction claim disclaimer
*84% of owners are satisfied with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTION ADULT SUPPLEMENTS after 2 weeks (Royal Canin internal study).