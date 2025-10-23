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Adult Digestion Supplement 160g

Adult Digestion Supplement 160g

Supplements for dog

Sizes available

1 x 160 g

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PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for adult dogs, ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chews are formulated by veterinarians and approved by dogs. These supplements feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chew supplements are designed to support your dog’s digestive health by including prebiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, and beta-glucans (postbiotics) that support healthy digestion and stool quality. When tested, 84% of owners reported satisfaction with ROYAL CANIN® Digestion Chews after just 2 weeks of use.* Our chewable supplements are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day. *Royal Canin internal study conducted in 109 dogs with mild and occasional digestive sensitivities

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BENEFITS

FOP claim 1

Supports digestive health and balanced gut microbiota

FOP claim 2

Prebiotics + postbiotics

FOP claim 3

84% of owners are satisfied*

FOP claim 4

SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN INGREDIENTS

Satisfaction claim disclaimer

*84% of owners are satisfied with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTION ADULT SUPPLEMENTS after 2 weeks (Royal Canin internal study).