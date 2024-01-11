Educ
Dry food for Dog
Complementary feed for puppies and adult dogs.
Sizes available
50g
30 x 50g
Low calorie (less than 3Kcal/Unit)
Educ combines a limited calorie intake (less than 3 kcal/unit) and optimal palatability for use during your training sessions with your puppy or adult dog.
Vitamin complex
Contains reinforced levels of vitamins E and C, nutrients which help support cellular function.
|Max reward unit recommended per day :
|Puppy and adult mini < 10 kg
|10
|Puppy and adult medium 11-25 kg
|20
|Puppy and adult maxi 26-44 kg
|30
|Puppy and adult giant >45 kg
|40
|To maintain the ideal weight, follow the recommended feeding guide and monitor the body's condition.
ROYAL CANINÂ® Educ is a canine nutritional supplement used for positive reinforcement during training sessions with your dog. This product is suitable for adult dogs and puppies over 2 months old. ROYAL CANINÂ® Educ is a low-calorie alternative to conventional treats and contain less than 3 kcal/unit. ROYAL CANINÂ® Educ rewards are highly palatable and contain vitamins E and C to help support healthy cellular function. Be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guide to find out your dog's recommended daily intake.