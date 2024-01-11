PRODUCT DETAILS

For your French Bulldog puppy, growth is an essential stage of life. It is the time of new encounters, discoveries, and physical changes. That's why the food you choose must contain nutrients that help to support your puppy's needs during this important life stage. Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® French Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. During this key period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. Thanks to a complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - ROYAL CANINÂ® French Bulldog Puppy helps to support your puppy's natural defences. ROYAL CANINÂ® French Bulldog Puppy contains nutrients with very high quality proteins (L.I.P), specially selected for their high digestibility. It also contains highly beneficial prebiotics. The combination of these nutrients helps to support good digestive health, as well as a healthy balance of intestinal flora. When your dog has a healthy balance of intestinal flora, this contributes to good stool quality. What's more, this exclusive formula also helps to support your dog's skin's barrier role - which ultimately contributes to the maintenance of your dog's good skin health. When your dog has healthy skin, this also has a positive effect on the health of its coat. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® French Bulldog Puppy is designed exclusively for your French Bulldog puppy. Because this breed has a particularly brachycephalic jaw, the shape and size of this kibble is specially adapted to make it easier for your puppy to pick it up. Additionally, the texture of the kibble encourages your puppy to chew it before swallowing. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® French Bulldog Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

