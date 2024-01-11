PRODUCT DETAILS

The German Shepherd is a highly active, intelligent breed. Because each breed has its own unique requirements, the food that you choose for your dog is important. Suitable for German Shepherds aged 15 months old and over, ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Adult contributes to supporting optimal digestive health. This is thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres that limit intestinal fermentation and simultaneously help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora. ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Adult helps to support the skin's barrier role with a specific complex. It also contains the omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA. These fatty acids help to nourish and support your dog's healthy skin and coat. The German Shepherd is known for its lively temperament and high level of activity participation. This means a diet containing nutrients that support joint health can help maintain this breed's high activity levels. This is the reason that ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Adult is enriched with specific nutrients to help support healthy bones and joints. What's more, this formula also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight. Furthermore, the exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Adult has a unique size and shape that is specially adapted to the German Shepherd's unique jaw. This tailor-made kibble is designed specifically to encourage dogs to chew it properly while eating. This tailor-made kibble is designed specifically for this breed to enhance the palatability of this formula. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

