PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for German Shepherd Puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young German Shepherd in mind. The German Shepherd is solidly built, large-sized dogs. They also tend to be strong, muscular and lean when they reach adult size. That's why it's important to make sure that your puppy gets all the nutrients it needs to support the early stages of growth. Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy's natural defences, thanks particularly to a patented complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E. ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Puppy contains an adapted combination of nutrients that help to support optimal digestive health. This includes protein specifically selected for its very high digestibility. This formula also helps to maintain a healthy intestinal balance, thus contributing to good stool quality. Thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Puppy contributes to supporting healthy and strong bones and joints. Furthermore, this exclusive formula also helps to maintain an ideal weight. The shape and size of the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Puppy is specifically designed to be highly palatable - while also being specially adapted for the German Shepherd puppy's jaw. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® German Shepherd Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

