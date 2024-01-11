PRODUCT DETAILS

For your young Golden Retriever, growth is a very important stage of life. It's the time of new discoveries and significant physical changes. That's why your puppy can benefit from specific nutrients that have been tailored to support optimal health during this key period. Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Golden Retriever Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Golden Retriever in mind. During this growth phase, your puppy's immune system develops gradually - that's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Golden Retriever Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) to help support your puppy's natural defences and maintain optimal health as it grows. ROYAL CANINÂ® Golden Retriever Puppy's exclusive complex also helps to maintain the health of your young retriever's skin and coat. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids EPA, DHA and borage oil, this formula helps support the skin's barrier role. The health of your puppy's skin has an impact on the health of its coat - that's why it's important to ensure that your dog gets the nutrients it needs to nourish and soothe its skin. To support your dog's digestive health, ROYAL CANINÂ® Golden Retriever Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics. High quality protein (L.I.P) is selected specifically for its high digestibility. This formula also helps to maintain a healthy balance of internal flora - which ultimately contributes to good stool quality. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Golden Retriever Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more