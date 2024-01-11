Labrador Retriever 5+
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 5 years old.
Sizes available
12kg
Tailor-made kibble / highly palatable / rehydratable
The kibble size, shape and texture are adapted to the mature Labrador Retriever. The kibble may be softened with warm water which allows for easier eating.
Joint function support
Formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA & DHA, to help support cartilage during the ageing process helping to maintain healthy bones and joints.
Healthy ageing complex
Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is developed to support healthy ageing. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for the kidney health of Labrador Retrievers as they mature.
Ideal weight & muscle mass support
As the Labrador Retriever ages, the activity level decreases. This specific formula helps maintain the mature Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight with an adapted fat and calorie content. This formula also helps maintain muscle mass with an adapted protein content and L-carnitine.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|-
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|26kg
|312
|4+1/8
|361
|4+6/8
|411
|5+3/8
|28kg
|330
|4+2/8
|382
|5
|434
|5+5/8
|30kg
|347
|4+4/8
|402
|5+2/8
|457
|6
|32kg
|365
|4+6/8
|422
|5+4/8
|480
|6+2/8
|34kg
|382
|5
|442
|5+6/8
|502
|6+4/8
|36kg
|398
|5+1/8
|461
|6
|524
|6+7/8
|38kg
|415
|5+3/8
|480
|6+2/8
|546
|7+1/8
|40kg
|431
|5+5/8
|499
|6+4/8
|567
|7+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
At the age of 5 years, the Labrador Retriever is considered a senior dog. Choosing a diet that contains specially adapted nutrition can help to support your Labrador's health and wellbeing into their twilight years. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is a breed-specific diet specially formulated for Labrador Retrievers like yours. This dry kibble food contains nutrients to support ageing Labradors as they enter their senior years. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to help maintain your Labrador's cellular health, while the reduced phosphorus content helps to support kidney health as your dog matures. As your Labrador ages, their activity level will noticeably decrease. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains an adapted fat and calorie content to help maintain your dog's optimal weight and limit pressure on their joints. This recipe is specifically formulated to help maintain muscle mass, thanks to its specially adapted protein content and enrichment of L-Carnitine. To further support healthy bones and joints, ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains advanced nutrients - such as collagen, EPA and DHA - to help support cartilage health. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is specially designed for the Labrador Retriever and can also be softened with warm water to make it softer and easier to eat. The inclusion of soluble and insoluble fibres in this dry kibble diet helps to support regular intestinal transit for healthy digestion, while also satisfying your dog's appetite. We believe that every dog is unique, which is why each individual recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Breed Health Nutrition range provides complete and balanced nutrition to support breed-specific traits. Each breed-exclusive formula contains tailor-made kibble adapted in size, shape, and texture to appeal to each individual breed.