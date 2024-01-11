Labrador Retriever 5+

PRODUCT DETAILS

At the age of 5 years, the Labrador Retriever is considered a senior dog. Choosing a diet that contains specially adapted nutrition can help to support your Labrador's health and wellbeing into their twilight years. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is a breed-specific diet specially formulated for Labrador Retrievers like yours. This dry kibble food contains nutrients to support ageing Labradors as they enter their senior years. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to help maintain your Labrador's cellular health, while the reduced phosphorus content helps to support kidney health as your dog matures. As your Labrador ages, their activity level will noticeably decrease. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains an adapted fat and calorie content to help maintain your dog's optimal weight and limit pressure on their joints. This recipe is specifically formulated to help maintain muscle mass, thanks to its specially adapted protein content and enrichment of L-Carnitine. To further support healthy bones and joints, ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains advanced nutrients - such as collagen, EPA and DHA - to help support cartilage health. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is specially designed for the Labrador Retriever and can also be softened with warm water to make it softer and easier to eat. The inclusion of soluble and insoluble fibres in this dry kibble diet helps to support regular intestinal transit for healthy digestion, while also satisfying your dog's appetite. We believe that every dog is unique, which is why each individual recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Breed Health Nutrition range provides complete and balanced nutrition to support breed-specific traits. Each breed-exclusive formula contains tailor-made kibble adapted in size, shape, and texture to appeal to each individual breed.

Read more