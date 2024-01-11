PRODUCT DETAILS

A charming, lively, and good-tempered breed, the Labrador Retriever is both a popular family pet and a highly versatile service dog. Thanks to its agility, intelligence, and keen sense of smell, it often works as a guide dog or a search and rescue dog. Suitable for Labrador Retrievers aged 15 months old and over, ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The Labrador Retriever's northern ancestors needed plenty of calories before diving into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and the modern Labrador Retriever has inherited its legendary appetite from them. As a result, your dog needs a carefully controlled diet to help it maintain an ideal weight. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult contains an adapted calorie content - including an increased protein level and a reduced fat intake to help your dog maintain a healthy weight. The Labrador Retriever's coat consists of dense, short hairs and a thick undercoat; the structure of its water-resistant coat insulates it from the cold. Therefore, the condition of a Labrador Retriever's coat is essential. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult support the skin's 'barrier'Â role with a specific complex. With borage oil and other essential fatty acids among the nutrients included, this formula helps to maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat. A determined athlete, the Labrador Retriever gives all it's got when it comes to exercise. Its solid body and strong bones means that your dog needs nutrients that help to maintain its healthy joints. Through the inclusion of specific nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids EPA, glucosamine and chondroitine, ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult helps support to healthy bones and joints. What's more, the kibble's texture and formula are tailor-made exclusively for the Labrador Retriever's jaw. The specially adapted shape of the kibble also helps reduce the rate of food intake to help your dog maintain a healthy bodyweight. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more