A complete and balanced diet that is specially tailored for neutered adult Labrador Retrievers can help to support your dog's breed-specific needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Sterilised is a tailor-made, breed-exclusive formula for neutered Labrador Retrievers over 15 months old. After neutering, your adult Labrador Retriever has specific needs that select nutrients can help to support. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Sterilised is enriched with a balance of fibres which help to promote a feeling of fullness after meals and support healthy body weight maintenance. This formula also contains an increased protein level and a reduced fat intake. To help support your dog's healthy bones and joints, ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Sterilised is enriched with EPA and DHA - supportive Omega-3 fatty acids. ROYAL CANINÂ® ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Sterilised features tailor-made kibble, with an adapted shape, size and texture to cater to the size and shape of the Labrador Retriever's jaw. This dry kibble diet also supports good dental health, as each piece gently brushes your dog's teeth. ROYAL CANINÂ® Labrador Retriever Sterilised is enriched with borage oil to help support the skin's protective barrier role for optimal skin and coat health. We believe that every dog is unique, which is why each recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Breed Health Nutrition range provides complete and balanced nutrition to help support breed-specific traits. Each breed-exclusive formula contains tailor-made kibble adapted in size, shape, and texture to appeal to each individual breed.

