Maintaining a healthy weight is vital for your dog's continued vitality and wellbeing. For dogs carrying extra weight, the right diet can help to support effective weight management, as well as healthy bones and joints. ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care Loaf is complete and balanced nutrition that is specifically tailored for dogs with a tendency to gain weight. This product is suitable for adult dogs of all shapes and sizes. To help your dog achieve and maintain an ideal body weight, this exclusive formula is rich in EPA and DHA - Omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish oils that have a variety of health benefits for your dog. For one thing, Omega-3 supports joint health by helping to keep your dog's cartilage healthy. What's more, this food's limited dietary fat content helps to keep those extra pounds off your dog, supporting healthy weight management. The inclusion of high-quality, highly-digestible protein helps your dog to maintain a healthy muscle mass. Soluble and insoluble fibres are included to help your dog feel satisfied and full up in-between meals. These nutrients also contribute towards better digestion and maintaining regular gut transit time. This delicious wet pÃ¢tÃ© loaf comes in multipacks of 85g pouches. To cater to the preferences of each dog, ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If you choose to feed your dog a mix of both wet and dry food, we recommend that you check the on-pack feeding guides first to make sure your dog gets an accurate amount of each. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything that we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health.

