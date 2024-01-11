PRODUCT DETAILS

Lively, affectionate, and highly intelligent, Maltese dogs make excellent companions. Because each breed has different needs, the food you choose for your Maltese is important when it comes to supporting optimal health. Suitable for Maltese dogs aged 10 months old and over, ROYAL CANINÂ® Maltese Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. To maintain healthy skin and to keep its white, smooth and silky coat immaculate, the Maltese dog ideally needs brushing every day. Nutrition is also essential for skin and coat health - that's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Maltese Adult contains specially adapted nutrients to keep your Maltese dog's coat healthy and beautiful. These nutrients include the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA and borage oil. Maltese dogs can have a tendency to be demanding when it comes to their food. They require a particularly palatable diet, which is why ROYAL CANINÂ® Maltese Adult helps satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours that your dog won't be able to resist! What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Maltese Adult helps reduce faecal smell and volume because its formula contains nutrients that help to support your dog's digestive health. The Maltese breed has a fine jaw set with strong, wide teeth. Small dogs have proportionately less bone to support their molars than large dogs; that's why it's important for your dog's diet to support its dental health. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Maltese Adult helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Maltese Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more