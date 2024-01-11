PRODUCT DETAILS

The nutritional requirements of a larger breed dog versus a smaller breed dog vary greatly, therefore it is essential you feed a balanced diet according to size and other particular sensitivities. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Adult food is specially formulated with your dog's nutritional needs in mind. This food is suitable for large dogs aged 15 months and over - with an adult weight ranging between 26-44kg. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi dog food contains an exclusive formula to help maintain your dog's digestive health. A high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre helps to promote optimal digestibility. Most large dogs reach full adult weight at the age of 2, so now is the time to get your dog used to a regular feeding pattern to help maintain a healthy weight. For large dogs, bones and joints can be a particular sensitivity, therefore maintaining your dog's joint health is crucial for the wear and tear it may face due to its size. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Adult food will help maintain an ideal weight that your dog can comfortably support. Feeding your dog ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Adult food will give your large dog the best support possible during this life stage, thanks to a complete, balanced, and high-quality level of nutrition. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi adult dog food also helps to support and maintain your dog's skin by keeping it healthy and nourished. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more