PRODUCT DETAILS

Dental problems are one of the most commonly diagnosed health conditions in adult dogs. When your dog's oral hygiene is overlooked, it can lead to plaque and tartar formation and result in poor oral hygiene. With the right diet, your large dog can benefit from supportive nutrients that help to reduce the formation of tartar and support good oral health. Created exclusively for large breed dogs, ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Dental Care contains high-quality nutrients that help to support a healthier oral environment for dogs with dental sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg. The kibble in this product is tailor-made to cater for the needs of large breed dogs like yours. The size of the kibble is purposely designed to make it easier for your dog to chew before swallowing, while its shape fits comfortably between their teeth. What's more, this kibble is formulated with a special texture that scrapes your dog's teeth while it chews. This helps to support a healthier oral environment and better dental hygiene. This formula also contains calcium chelators - compounds which bind the calcium in your dog's food with the plaque on its teeth and help reduce the formation of tartar. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this food is scientifically proven to reduce the formation of tartar by up to 75%.

