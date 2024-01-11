PRODUCT DETAILS

The symptoms of digestive sensitivities in large breeds of dogs can differ to smaller breeds. Where smaller dogs tend to experience firmer stools, larger breeds tend to produce looser, more watery stools. The right diet can help to alleviate symptoms of digestive discomfort and support optimal stool quality. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Digestive Care is specially formulated to cater to the nutritional needs of large dogs with digestive sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs weighing between 26kg and 44kg. Thanks to an optimal balance of soluble and insoluble fibres, this food helps to facilitate digestive comfort for your dog. These fibres also help to limit fermentation in the gut, while supporting good intestinal transit and better digestion. Essential prebiotics are also included in this formula because they help to support the beneficial bacteria - also known as gut flora - found in your dog's intestines. This helps to support your dog's intestinal health. This food also contains easily digested protein that is less likely to trigger digestive upsets. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - the results of this food are proven. When tested at the Royal Canin kennels, this product resulted in up to 97% of dogs developing an optimal stool quality, the sign of a healthy gut.

