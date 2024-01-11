PRODUCT DETAILS

Neutered adult dogs can be twice as likely to gain weight than unneutered dogs. As your neutered dog's metabolism slows down, you may notice them gaining excess weight and even losing muscle mass too. Certain nutrients help to support healthy weight management in sterilised dogs, so the right diet can help your dog to maintain an ideal weight while also satisfying their hunger. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Sterilised Care is exclusively formulated to cater to the nutritional needs of large neutered dogs with a tendency to gain weight. This dry food product is suitable for adult dogs weighing between 26kg and 44kg. This formula boasts the ideal combination of a moderate fat content and a high protein content. High-quality and highly digestible protein helps your dog maintain muscle mass while reducing calories and fat. The moderate dietary fat content helps to keep the pounds off your dog to support a healthy and ideal body weight. What's more, the dietary fibres included in this food helps to satisfy your dog's hunger and support healthy digestion. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything that we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this food has been scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels and is proven to contain 14% fewer calories than regular adult dog food.

