Medium Dental Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to dental sensitivities.
Sizes available
3kg
10kg
Proven results
Up to 99% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to dental sensitivities
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.
Precise formula
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.
How else can you help your dog?
It’s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|Indoor - Low activity
|Normal activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|150g (2 + 1/8 cups)
|173g (2 + 4/8 cups)
|197g (2 + 7/8 cups)
|15 kg
|189g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|219g (3 + 1/8 cups)
|248g (3 + 5/8 cups)
|20 kg
|234g (3 + 3/8 cups)
|271g (3 + 7/8 cups)
|308g (4 + 3/8 cups)
|25 kg
|277g (4 cups)
|321g (4 + 5/8 cups)
|364g (5 + 2/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Taking care of your dog's oral health plays a big part in their overall health and wellbeing. With the right diet, your dog can benefit from a variety of nutrients that help to stop tartar forming while also supporting good dental health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Dental Care is exclusively formulated to cater for the nutritional needs of medium-sized dogs with dental sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. This kibble is tailor-made for medium-sized dogs like yours, with its size and shape specifically crafted to facilitate easy chewing and swallowing. What's more, this kibble boasts an advanced texture that helps to scrape your dog's teeth while chewing. Formulated with calcium chelators, this food also helps to stop the formation of tartar by binding the calcium in your dog's food with the plaque on its teeth and thus slowing the formation of tartar. To further support your dog's dental health, we advise taking your dog to the vet for regular dental checks and brushing their teeth every day with special canine toothpaste and a toothbrush designed just for dogs. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that supports your dog's health! But don't just take our word for it - this product's results are proven. Tested in the Royal Canin kennels, this food helped to reduce the formation of tartar in medium-sized dogs by up to 99%.