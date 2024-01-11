Medium Dermacomfort
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Proven results
Healthy Skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
Precise formula
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
How else can you help your dog?
You can help protect your dog''s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|11 kg
|144 g (1+3/8 cups)
|167 g (1+4/8 cups)
|190 g (1+6/8 cups)
|15 kg
|182 g (1+5/8 cups)
|211 g (2 cups)
|239 g (2+2/8 cups)
|20 kg
|226 g (2+1/8 cups)
|261 g (2+3/8 cups)
|297 g (2+6/8 cups)
|25 kg
|267 g (2+4/8 cups)
|309 g (2+7/8 cups)
|351 g (3+2/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The skin is your dog's largest organ and it plays a vital role in protecting your dog against external irritants. The right diet can help to soothe skin sensitivities and support a full and healthy coat. Suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg, ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Dermacomfort is specially formulated with your dog's sensitive skin in mind. Thanks to its reduced allergen formula, this food helps to nourish your medium-sized dog's skin and coat. The inclusion of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids sourced from vegetable and fish oils helps to make your dog's skin less sensitive to environmental irritants. This product's exclusive formula is also rich in carefully selected, low-allergen protein sources that help to reduce the risk of intolerances or allergic reactions. The kibble in this food is exclusively designed for medium-sized dogs like yours. The kibble's shape and size are specially formulated to be easily chewable and fit comfortably in your dog's mouth and between their teeth. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - the effectiveness of this product has been scientifically proven at the Royal Canin kennels. After feeding this food to their dogs for 2 months, an impressive 91% of owners were satisfied with its results.