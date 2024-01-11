PRODUCT DETAILS

The skin is your dog's largest organ and it plays a vital role in protecting your dog against external irritants. The right diet can help to soothe skin sensitivities and support a full and healthy coat. Suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg, ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Dermacomfort is specially formulated with your dog's sensitive skin in mind. Thanks to its reduced allergen formula, this food helps to nourish your medium-sized dog's skin and coat. The inclusion of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids sourced from vegetable and fish oils helps to make your dog's skin less sensitive to environmental irritants. This product's exclusive formula is also rich in carefully selected, low-allergen protein sources that help to reduce the risk of intolerances or allergic reactions. The kibble in this food is exclusively designed for medium-sized dogs like yours. The kibble's shape and size are specially formulated to be easily chewable and fit comfortably in your dog's mouth and between their teeth. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - the effectiveness of this product has been scientifically proven at the Royal Canin kennels. After feeding this food to their dogs for 2 months, an impressive 91% of owners were satisfied with its results.

