PRODUCT DETAILS

What your dog eats can impact their overall health. The right diet can provide nutritional support for dogs with digestive sensitivities, helping to support good gut flora and a healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Digestive Care is specially developed to cater to the nutritional needs of medium-sized dogs with digestive sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. This exclusive nutritional profile includes high-quality L.I.P protein, specifically chosen for its high digestibility. Also included in this specially tailored food is the ideal balance of soluble and insoluble fibres that help to support a healthy intestinal environment with a good balance of intestinal flora. What's more, these fibres also help to encourage the production of ideally formed stools. To further support your dog's intestinal health, this product contains an ideal blend of prebiotics that help encourage beneficial bacteria in your medium-sized dog's intestines. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - the results of this product are proven. This food was tested at the Royal Canin kennels and resulted in up to 91% of the dogs involved developing a healthy quality of stool, the sign of good gut health.

