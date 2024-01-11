Medium Digestive Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to digestive sensitivity.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Proven results
91 % optimal stool quality**Royal Canin internal study.
Precise formula
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), a blend of prebiotics and fibres to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
How else can you help your dog?
Avoid feeding your dog human food or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|Moderate activity level
|26 kg
|281 g (3 cups)
|326 g (3+4/8 cups)
|370 g (4 cups)
|32 kg
|329 g (3+4/8 cups)
|381 g (4+1/8 cups)
|433 g (4+5/8 cups)
|38 kg
|374 g (4 cups)
|433 g (4+5/8 cups)
|492 g (5+2/8 cups)
|44 kg
|418 g (4+4/8 cups)
|484 g (5+1/8 cups)
|550 g (5+7/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
What your dog eats can impact their overall health. The right diet can provide nutritional support for dogs with digestive sensitivities, helping to support good gut flora and a healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Digestive Care is specially developed to cater to the nutritional needs of medium-sized dogs with digestive sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. This exclusive nutritional profile includes high-quality L.I.P protein, specifically chosen for its high digestibility. Also included in this specially tailored food is the ideal balance of soluble and insoluble fibres that help to support a healthy intestinal environment with a good balance of intestinal flora. What's more, these fibres also help to encourage the production of ideally formed stools. To further support your dog's intestinal health, this product contains an ideal blend of prebiotics that help encourage beneficial bacteria in your medium-sized dog's intestines. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - the results of this product are proven. This food was tested at the Royal Canin kennels and resulted in up to 91% of the dogs involved developing a healthy quality of stool, the sign of good gut health.