PRODUCT DETAILS

Keeping your dog light on their paws means they can enjoy an active lifestyle and better all-round fitness. A diet that is specially tailored to help your medium-sized dog maintain their optimal body weight helps them to enjoy a better quality of life. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Light Weight Care is a nutritionally balanced diet for medium-sized dogs prone to weight gain. This dry kibble product is suitable for dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Light Weight Care is formulated with high quality, highly digestible proteins to balance calories and fat and help your dog maintain a healthy muscle mass. L-Carnitine is also part of this formula, a nutrient that helps to support healthy fat metabolism. To help regulate your dog's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Light Weight Care contains a balance of soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium. These fibres help your dog to feel full after their meal, while also helping to support regular transit for healthy digestion. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Light Weight Care is highly palatable which helps to satisfy your dog's appetite. ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care is also available as a wet food product with a loaf-like texture. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to provide the right portion. Each recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care range for dogs is nutritionally balanced and tailor-made to meet your dog's health nutritional needs.

Read more