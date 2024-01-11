Medium Sterilised
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Proven results
10 % lower calories* *compared to maintenance product (Medium Adult).
For neutered adult dogs
Combination of high protein content (28 %) and moderate fat intake (13 %) that helps maintain an ideal weight. Designed for neutered medium breed dogs, the nutritional profile is enriched with L-carnitine and features gut-healthy fibre so your dog enjoys the same volume of food while reducing his calorie intake.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|11 kg
|-
|15 kg
|-
|20 kg
|-
|25 kg
|-
|Indoor - Low activity
|140 g
|1+5/8 cups
|177 g
|2 cups
|219 g
|2+4/8 cups
|259 g
|3 cups
|Normal activity
|166 g
|1+7/8 cups
|210 g
|2+3/8 cups
|260 g
|3 cups
|308 g
|3+5/8 cups
|High activity
|193 g
|2+2/8 cups
|243 g
|2+7/8 cups
|301 g
|3+4/8 cups
|356 g
|4+1/8 cups
PRODUCT DETAILS
Due to hormonal changes, dogs that have been neutered are twice as likely to gain weight than unneutered dogs*. Their metabolism also tends to slow down, which can often result in a loss of muscle mass. With the right diet, your dog can benefit from nutrients that support healthy muscle mass and effective weight management. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Sterilised Care is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of neutered dogs like yours in mind. This product is suitable for adult dogs that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. To help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, this food provides the optimal combination of a high protein content and a moderate fat intake. What's more, the highly digestible protein included in this formula is specially adapted to support your dog in maintaining a healthy muscle mass. Even though your dog's metabolism slows after sterilisation, you may find that their hunger doesn't. This can often lead to your dog wanting more food between their scheduled mealtimes. This recipe contains a blend of dietary fibres that help to satisfy your dog's hunger and encourage the feeling of fullness. These dietary fibres also contribute towards healthy digestion. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything that we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this food product contains 10% fewer calories than regular adult dog food, an achievement scientifically proven in the Royal Canin kennels. * Root Kustritz 2007; Colliard et al. 2006; Mc Greevy et al. 2005; Robertson 2003; Edney and Smith 1986