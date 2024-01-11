PRODUCT DETAILS

Throughout your dog's adult years, it's important that its diet provides it with nutrition that continues to support its good health as it starts to face the first signs of ageing. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Adult 8+ is suitable for small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 10kg. This food is formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small breed adult dog in mind. This formula has a specially adapted content of nutrients that helps to maintain vitality in small breed dogs like yours who are facing the first signs of ageing. Specifically, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Adult 8+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants that helps to neutralise the effects of free radicals. Some small dogs tend to exhibit signs of a fussy appetite. If this is true for your small dog, then you can rest assured that ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Adult 8+ is formulated with a selection of exclusive flavourings. The enhanced palatability in this food means that it can satisfy the appetites of even the fussiest dogs! What's more, the adapted energy content in ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Adult 8+ helps small breed dogs like yours to maintain a healthy weight. Because small dogs tend to have high energy needs, the high energy content in this food aligns with your dog's tendencies and lifestyle. L-Carnitine is also part of this formula, this important nutrient acts as a transport for fatty acids and helps to support healthy fat metabolism. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Adult 8+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

