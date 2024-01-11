PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Coat Care is exclusively developed to help support the health of your dogâ€™s skin and coat. Suitable for adult dogs weighing up to 10kg, this specially tailored formula is packed full of nutrients that help to nourish the skin and enrich the colour and vitality of your dogâ€™s beautiful coat. Â· Contains fatty acids to nourish skin and coat Â· Enriches coat colour Â· Exclusive kibble high in borage oil Â· Proven results â€“ shinier coat in 28 days This product is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you feed your dog a mix of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the feeding guidelines to ensure accurate amounts of each.

