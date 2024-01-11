Mini Coat Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with dull and rough hair.
Dogs with dull and rough hair
Your dog’s rich, silky coat shows he’s well-nourished and in great health. Nourishes his beautiful coat from the inside out.
Proven results
Shinier coat in 28 days *Royal Canin internal study.
How else can you help your dog?
Brush your dog routinely to remove excess hair and irritants, and always use a dog-friendly shampoo when grooming. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Precise formula
This formula is rich in Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and full, rich hair growth. Formulated with an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify the beautiful coat colour. Complete nutrition ideal for longterm feeding, plus extra support for coat vigor and shine.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Coat Care is exclusively developed to help support the health of your dogâ€™s skin and coat. Suitable for adult dogs weighing up to 10kg, this specially tailored formula is packed full of nutrients that help to nourish the skin and enrich the colour and vitality of your dogâ€™s beautiful coat. Â· Contains fatty acids to nourish skin and coat Â· Enriches coat colour Â· Exclusive kibble high in borage oil Â· Proven results â€“ shinier coat in 28 days This product is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you feed your dog a mix of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the feeding guidelines to ensure accurate amounts of each.