PRODUCT DETAILS

Oral hygiene plays an important part in the overall health of your dog. That's why a diet that contains nutrients that help to support oral health by controlling the formation of tartar is ideal. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Dental Care is complete and balanced nutrition that is specially tailored for small breed dogs with dental sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh up to 10kg. This food is formulated with calcium chelators. Calcium chelators are compounds that bind to the calcium from your dog's food and stop it mixing with plaque, helping to stop tartar from forming and impacting your dog's oral hygiene and health. The kibble in this exclusive formula is crafted to cater to the needs of small breed dogs like yours. The size and shape of this kibble are specially tailored to fit comfortably in your dog's mouth and fit between their teeth. What's more, this kibble is formulated with an advanced, specialised texture that helps to scrape your dog's teeth during chewing. Other ways to support your dog's oral health include brushing their teeth daily with special dog toothpaste and taking them to the vet for regular dental check-ups. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - the results of this product are scientifically proven. When tested at the Royal Canin kennels, this food helped to reduce tartar formation by up to 69%.

