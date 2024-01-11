PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Light Weight Care is a complete and balanced diet formulated for small dogs with a tendency to gain weight. This dry kibble product is suitable for dogs that weigh up to 10kg. This formula contains high quality, easily digestible proteins, helping your dog to maintain a healthy and lean muscle mass while also balancing fat and calories. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Light Weight Care also helps to regulate your dog's appetite, thanks to the inclusion of soluble and insoluble fibres that help your dog feel full after eating. These fibres also help to support regular transit for healthy digestion. The results of ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Light Weight Care were proven in an internal Royal Canin study, with 88% of slightly overweight dogs achieving a healthier weight after just 8 weeks of eating ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Light Weight Care. * To cater to each dog's individual appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® Light Weight Care is also available as a wet food product with a loaf-like texture for dogs of all sizes. If your dog enjoys a diet of wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guide to make sure they get the appropriate amount of each. *Royal Canin internal study.

