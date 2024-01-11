Mini Urinary Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to urinary sensitivities.
Sizes available
3kg
8kg
Proven results
+21 % urinary dilution**Royal Canin internal study *compared to maintenance product (Mini Adult).
For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities
Small dogs typically drink small amounts of water which can result in concentrated urine. When certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping to maintain a healthy mineral balance and keeping the urine diluted.
Precise formula
This advanced nutritional formula is proven to help keep the urine diluted and to support a balanced mineral content. This complete nutrition can be used long-term to create an urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
How else can you help your dog?
To support your dog’s urinary health, make sure your dog has fresh and clean water available at all times. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|1 kg
|3 kg
|6 kg
|10 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|25g (14 g + 1/2 pouch)
|57 g (34 g + 1 pouch)
|95 g (73 g + 1 pouch)
|140 g (117 g + 1 pouch)
|Normal activity
|29 g (18 g +1/2 pouch)
|66 g (43 g + 1 pouch)
|110 g (88 g + 1 pouch)
|162 g (140 g + 1 pouch)
|High activity
|33 g ( 22 g + 1/2 pouch)
|75 g (52 g + 1 pouch)
|125 g (103 g + 1 pouch)
|184 g (162 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Many small breed dogs can be at a higher risk of having certain types of bladder stones or urinary crystals forming. The food that your dog eats plays a key role in helping to support good urinary health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mini Urinary Care is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of dogs with urinary sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh up to 10kg. This formula's high moisture content helps to dilute your dog's urine, supporting a well-balanced mineral content. This helps to create a urinary environment in which it is less likely that harmful stones or crystals to form. The tailor-made kibble in this product is developed exclusively for small dogs like yours. Not only is its shape and size created to facilitate easy chewing and swallowing, but it also helps to encourage your dog to drink more water, which in turn increases the frequency at which your dog urinates to support optimal urinary tract health. At ROYAL CANINÂ®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. This product is not suitable for dogs that have previously experienced a urinary issue, such as crystals or stones. If you are concerned that you dog may have a urinary issue, it is strongly advised that you seek the advice of your vet. But don't just take our word for it - this product's results are a proven success. When tested at the Royal Canin kennels, this food resulted in a 21% increase in urine dilution among the participating dogs.