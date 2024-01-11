PRODUCT DETAILS

Because each breed has its own unique needs, the food you choose for your Miniature Schnauzer is important to help support those needs. Certain nutrients help to maintain optimal health as part of a complete and balanced diet. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Schnauzer in mind. For the Miniature Schnauzer breed, specially adapted food can help to support a healthy urinary system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains an adapted formulation of nutrition that helps to maintain proper urinary function. This dedicated formula of nutrients also encourages your dog to drink more often - this ultimately helps to keep your Schnauzer hydrated to further support the health of its urinary tract. The Schnauzer's double coat has a wiry outer layer with a soft undercoat. The right diet of particular nutrients can help to maintain your dog's coat health and appearance. ROYAL CANINÂ® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains optimal levels of specific amino acids which help to maintain the natural colour of your Schnauzer's coat, regardless of its colouring. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Miniature Schnauzer Adult has a moderate fat content which - when combined with daily exercise - helps your dog to maintain its ideal weight. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Miniature Schnauzer breed. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the formulation of the kibble helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Miniature Schnauzer Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

