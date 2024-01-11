Pomeranian Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

A diet that is specially tailored to support your dog's breed-specific needs is key to supporting their overall health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANINÂ® Pomeranian Adult Loaf is a breed-exclusive, tailor-made formula for adult Pomeranian dogs like yours. ROYAL CANINÂ® Pomeranian Adult Loaf contains an adapted mineral content and other specific nutrients to help support the health of your dog's bones, joints, cartilage, and ligaments. This formula also helps to support the natural barrier role of your dog's skin and nourish the Pomeranian's beautiful coat. This is thanks to the inclusion of fatty acids such as borage oil, EPA, and DHA. ROYAL CANINÂ® Pomeranian Adult Loaf contains highly digestible, high quality proteins that help to support healthy digestion. The balanced blend of fibres contributed towards supporting a healthy internal transit and an optimal stool quality. Prebiotics and Psyllium are included in this recipe to further support your dog's intestinal health. To appeal to each dog's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® Pomeranian Adult is also available as dry food with crunchy, tailor-made kibble that's specifically crafted to suit the size and shape of the Pomeranian's jaw. If your dog enjoys a diet of both wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you provide an accurate amount of each. We believe that every dog is unique, which is why each individual recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Breed Health Nutrition range provides complete and balanced nutrition to support breed-specific traits.

