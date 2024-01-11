PRODUCT DETAILS

Intelligent, alert and active companions, the Poodle is long-eared and curly-coated breed of dog that exudes elegance and pride. Because the needs of each breed are different, the food you choose for your Poodle is important. To support optimal health, ROYAL CANINÂ®'s Breed Health Nutrition range caters to the specific dietary needs of each breed to support individual and unique nutritional needs through tailored dietary solutions. ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your dog in mind. The Poodle has a very fine, light and curly coat consisting of woolly hair. Because the Poodle's hair grows constantly, ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle Adult contains omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA and borage oil. These nutrients - along with the specially adapted protein content - help to support the process of healthy hair growth, as well as the continued maintenance of a lovely woolly coat. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle Adult is exclusively designed to support your dog's dental health by slowing down tartar formation and build-up. What's more, this formula also helps to maintain your Poodle's muscle tone. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

