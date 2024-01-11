PRODUCT DETAILS

For your young Pug, growth is an essential stage of life. That's why it's important that your puppy's diet contains nutrients that help to support it as it grows. Suitable for Pugs up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Pug Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind. During this key growth period, your puppy's immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANINÂ® Pug Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants that help to support its natural defences. This includes antioxidants such as the essential vitamin EBecause the Pug breed has short hair and its skin is folded, and the folds can become warm and retain unwanted humidity, it's important that you help to support your dog's skin health from an early age. ROYAL CANINÂ® Pug Puppy's exclusive formula contains a specific complex and the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help nourish and support the skin's barrier role, this is important for optimal maintenance of your puppy's healthy skin. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Pug Puppy is formulated with specifically selected nutrients like high quality protein (L.I.P) and prebiotics (FOS) to support your young pug's digestive health. Because these nutrients help to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora, they also contribute to the maintenance of good stool quality. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Pug Puppy is tailor-made exclusively for the Pug breed. The shape of the Pug's jaw and its thick lips can make it quite difficult for it to pick up its food. That's why the shape and size of the kibble in this formula is specially designed to make it easy for your dog to pick it up. The adapted kibble also encourages your puppy to chew thoroughly before swallowing. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Pug Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

