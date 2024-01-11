PRODUCT DETAILS

Extra small breed puppies grow incredibly fast. At birth they can weigh as little as an apricot, but by 10 months they can weigh as much as 4 bags of sugar! This growth period is a time when your puppy's bones, muscles, senses, and nervous system are developing. It's also a time when the antibodies your puppy got from their mother's colostrum weaken, meaning they need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of extra small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 4kg. This tailored diet is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula also contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support the puppies' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the high energy needs of fast-growing, extra small breed puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Puppy has also been specially designed for your puppy's extra small jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. It also helps to support dental health, thanks to a mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Adult. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your extra small breed puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® X-Small Puppy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

