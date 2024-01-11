PRODUCT DETAILS

The Rottweiler breed is good-natured and obedient, with a real appetite for physical activity. Its powerful body and unbeatable muscles are two of its most known traits. Because each breed is unique, it's important that your Rottweiler's diet contains nutrients that will help to support optimal health. Suitable for Rottweilers aged 18 months old and over, ROYAL CANINÂ® Rottweiler Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Taking into account the effects of ageing is important from the onset of adulthood, particularly in large breed dogs like yours. Imperatively, it is essential to take good care of your Rottweiler's cardiac health. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Rottweiler Adult contains specific nutrients - such as taurine, EPA, and DHA - that help to support healthy cardiac function. Naturally athletic, the Rottweiler's strong, muscular body requires an adapted level of protein. Nevertheless, without exercise, the Rottweiler can easily exceed its ideal weight. So, exercise and nutrition are both vital to your Rottweiler's overall health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Rottweiler Adult contributes to the maintenance of optimal muscle mass and an ideal bodyweight, thanks to an adapted protein content and the inclusion of L-Carnitine. This diet - rationed appropriately to regulate proper food intake - should be fed in conjunction with an effective exercise routine. Whether working or just on a walk with its owner, the Rottweiler is always active and enthusiastic, which means it requires nutrients that support the health of its joints and bones. This is the reason ROYAL CANINÂ® Rottweiler Adult has been enriched with EPA and DHA - these omega-3 fatty acids help to support your dog's healthy bones and joints. The exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Rottweiler Adult is specially designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up, it also encourages it to chew more thoroughly to help increase the feeling of fullness and maintain an ideal weight. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Rottweiler Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

