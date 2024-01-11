Medium Starter - Mother & Babydog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For the medium breed bitch (from 11 to 25 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Sizes available
4kg
15kg
Mother & babydog’s health support
MEDIUM STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
Immune system support
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with a complex of nutrients, including vitamins E and C.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight (kg)
|0 to 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|11
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|90g
|120g
|145g
|14
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|70g
|120g
|150g
|190g
|20
|BABY DOG MILK
|30g
|100g
|140g
|190g
|230g
|25
|BABY DOG MILK
|90g
|155g
|170g
|225g
|280g
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight (kg)
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|0 - 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|14
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|21g
|71g
|101g
|141g
|20
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|51g
|91g
|141g
|181g
|25
|1
|BABY DOG MILK
|41g
|106g
|121g
|176g
|231g
|KIBBLE ONLY
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight (kg)
|6
|8
|IN LACTATION
|11
|173g
|205g
|ad libitum
|15
|208g
|245g
|ad libitum
|20
|271g
|321g
|ad libitum
|25
|321g
|379g
|ad libitum
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight (kg)
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|6
|8
|IN LACTATION
|14
|1
|154g
|182g
|ad libitum
|20
|1
|218g
|257g
|ad libitum
|25
|1
|267g
|316g
|ad libitum
PRODUCT DETAILS
Newborn puppies have unique nutritional requirements to help support their developing senses and nervous systems. What's more, feeding growing puppies is a strenuous task that can take its toll on your medium-sized dog's metabolism. During the weaning period when the litter are transitioning to solid food, your dog and her nursing puppies need a tailored diet to meet their unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for medium-sized adult dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your medium-sized dog's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It's also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing puppies. This formula contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to hep support natural defences. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that's ideal for weaning puppies. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? In the short span of 8 weeks, your puppies will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Puppy, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your medium-sized dog and her puppies eat ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.